IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.43 Million Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 36,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Fortive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 38,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTV stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

See Also: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.