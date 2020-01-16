IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.50 Million Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Twitter by 77.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 210,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Twitter by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 379,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,234,000 after purchasing an additional 47,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $330,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $307,424.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,993 shares of company stock worth $2,211,668 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Twitter from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

