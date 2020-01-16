IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Cerner by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 333,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after buying an additional 224,624 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Cerner by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 564.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $448,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.