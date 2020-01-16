IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $15,061,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 266,885 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

