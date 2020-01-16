IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,199,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,698,000 after purchasing an additional 150,178 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,495,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,846,000 after buying an additional 183,437 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $276,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,184 shares in the company, valued at $977,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,262 shares of company stock worth $3,865,103. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

