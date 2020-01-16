IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 202.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $8,001,832.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,392,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 670,702 shares of company stock worth $12,328,208 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.17 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

