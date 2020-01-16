IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $2,815,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $865.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $834.80 and a 200 day moving average of $803.20. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $509.01 and a fifty-two week high of $877.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $904.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $797.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $819.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

