IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 110,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 37,027 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 99,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 40,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 52,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IP opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

