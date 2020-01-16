IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 504.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Fastenal by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $612,808.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,409. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $37.94.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

