IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Kroger by 35.8% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Kroger by 21.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.