IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,182 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after purchasing an additional 554,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,505,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,061,000 after acquiring an additional 888,033 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 63.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after acquiring an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4,054.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,958,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,360 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS opened at $147.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.90. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.22 and a 1-year high of $150.53. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.