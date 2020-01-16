IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 155 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 77.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.42.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $648.99 on Thursday. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $358.89 and a one year high of $654.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $606.26 and a 200 day moving average of $594.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.70, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $352.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

