IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,053 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,674 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Best Buy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 96,443 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Best Buy by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 192,288 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after buying an additional 41,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $89,243,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 27,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $2,212,422.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $88.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

