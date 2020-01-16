IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,389 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 579.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 74.8% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

