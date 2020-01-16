IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,673 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $72.77 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.17. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

