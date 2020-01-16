IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,354 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 162.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.19.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

