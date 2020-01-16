IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 454 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $284.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.52.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $274.65 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $187.32 and a 52 week high of $276.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

