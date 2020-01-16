IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 455 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in ANSYS by 30.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 133,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $264.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.51 and a 1-year high of $265.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.66 and a 200 day moving average of $226.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total value of $232,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,813 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

