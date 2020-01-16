IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 5,807 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 427.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Corning by 640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

GLW stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.