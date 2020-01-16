IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 9,102 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,920,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,205,000 after buying an additional 2,145,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,041,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,889 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,300,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.49 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $6,945,287.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $347,973.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 549,735 shares of company stock worth $8,825,608. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

