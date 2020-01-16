IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 999 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 57.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 17,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $859,096.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,717.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $101.06 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $66.96 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Bank of America began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

