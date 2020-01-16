IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.76.

VMC opened at $139.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

