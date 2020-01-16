IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 101.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Glenn purchased 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $134,569.50. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

