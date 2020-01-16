IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,979 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,260,319 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,506,759,000 after buying an additional 210,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,456,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $785,602,000 after acquiring an additional 586,353 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,178,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $640,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Halliburton by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,108,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $184,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.53. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

