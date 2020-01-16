IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 669 ($8.80).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IGG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.26) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of IGG opened at GBX 681.20 ($8.96) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 688.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 620.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.00. IG Group has a 52 week low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 711.80 ($9.36).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

