Ignis (IGNIS) Price Tops $0.0263

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Ignis token can now be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, STEX, Coinbit and Indodax. In the last seven days, Ignis has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Ignis has a market cap of $20.05 million and $2.81 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Upbit, Indodax, HitBTC, Bittrex, Vebitcoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

