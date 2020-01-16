IGToken (IG) Trading 22% Higher This Week

IGToken (CURRENCY:IG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, IGToken has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. One IGToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. IGToken has a market cap of $47,726.00 and approximately $3,401.00 worth of IGToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.98 or 0.03566832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IGToken’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. IGToken’s total supply is 6,562,786,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,867,046,088 tokens. IGToken’s official Twitter account is @IGToken_net. IGToken’s official website is igtoken.net.

IGToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IGToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IGToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IGToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

