IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INFO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

IHS Markit stock opened at $79.35 on Thursday. IHS Markit has a one year low of $50.44 and a one year high of $79.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $6,547,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at $30,335,780.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

