Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBCP. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

