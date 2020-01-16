Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Earns Neutral Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Boenning Scattergood in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

IBCP stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $507.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1,738.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

