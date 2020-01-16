Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

IBCP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

IBCP stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $507.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $43.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million.

In other news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

