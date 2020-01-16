Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Metzler set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.93 ($24.34).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

