Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Raised to GBX 873 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 869 ($11.43) to GBX 873 ($11.48) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INF. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Informa from GBX 723 ($9.51) to GBX 690 ($9.08) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Informa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital upgraded Informa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Informa from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 896.80 ($11.80).

Informa stock opened at GBX 854.40 ($11.24) on Thursday. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610 ($8.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 825.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 824.80.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

