Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Earning Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) has trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a news sentiment score of -2.16 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Infosys has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFY. Citigroup cut Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.02.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

