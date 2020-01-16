Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,553 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

NYSE MPC opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

