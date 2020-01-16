Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Bridger Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average of $70.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,212,325.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,293. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

