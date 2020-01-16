Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 113.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,253 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,097,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,986,000 after purchasing an additional 599,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,191,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Bank of America set a $62.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.96.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

