Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,127 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 86,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG opened at $125.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $310.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $126.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.