Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

