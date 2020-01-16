INMAX Hits Market Cap of $90,493.00 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. INMAX has a total market cap of $90,493.00 and $34,134.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INMAX token can now be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000663 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. During the last week, INMAX has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INMAX alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.98 or 0.03566832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX launched on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live.

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INMAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.