Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Shares Acquired by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 129.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,116 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,124,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSEP opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.65. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

