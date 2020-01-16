Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) PT Raised to $72.00 at B. Riley

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its target price raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inphi in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price objective on Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

IPHI opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.73. Inphi has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $83.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.25, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inphi will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $2,726,900.00. Also, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inphi by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,170,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,930,000 after buying an additional 254,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inphi by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,145,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inphi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,679,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inphi by 11,058.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 622,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,204,000 after buying an additional 617,255 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Inphi by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 589,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after buying an additional 451,458 shares during the period.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

