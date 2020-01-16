Insight Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $168.67 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Insight Chain has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00005546 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $10.39 and $5.60. Insight Chain has a total market capitalization of $168.67 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037931 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00313694 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011148 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002335 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Insight Chain

Insight Chain (INB) is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $51.55, $33.94, $20.33, $32.15, $13.77, $24.43, $10.39, $7.50, $50.98, $5.60 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.