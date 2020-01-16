Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.77. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $79.00 target price on Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Insight Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $239,134.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,361.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSIT opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.24.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

