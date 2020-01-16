Insmed (INSM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/16/2020 – Insmed was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2020 – Insmed had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Insmed was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – Insmed was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2020 – Insmed was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2020 – Insmed had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Insmed was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2020 – Insmed had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Insmed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

1/2/2020 – Insmed is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/1/2020 – Insmed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

12/18/2019 – Insmed was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2019 – Insmed was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2019 – Insmed was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2019 – Insmed was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

INSM opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 291.19%. The business had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in Insmed by 4.7% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 30.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 16.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

