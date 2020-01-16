Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 67.50% from the stock’s current price.

INSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. Insmed has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $33.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,979,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,287,000 after buying an additional 896,047 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 747,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after buying an additional 675,166 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,919,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,241,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 520,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 305,989 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

