Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 3.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $258.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.66.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

