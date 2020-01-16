Intel (INTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Intel to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Intel has set its Q4 guidance at $1.24 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $4.60 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $60.97.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 target price on Intel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.66.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

