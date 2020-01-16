Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $927,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,528 shares of company stock worth $15,088,203. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.54.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $95.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

