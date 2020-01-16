InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for InterDigital Wireless in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $57.50 on Thursday. InterDigital Wireless has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $74.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.27. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 36.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 79.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

